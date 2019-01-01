Live Scores
Australia

'Where's the VAR?' - Socceroos denied 'clear' penalty against Jordan

Last updated
Comments()
A very tough first-half for Australia ended in frustration

The Socceroos have struggled considerably in the first-half against Jordan in their Asian Cup opener and weren't helped by a missed handball before the break.

With Anas Bani Yaseen heading Jordan ahead in the 26th minute, Australia were lucky not to be further behind as they put in a lethargic performance.

Despite the disappointing showing, the Socceroos felt they should have had a penalty just before half-time with a Robbie Kruse cross clearly touching the outstretched hand of Feras Shelbaieh.

Editors' Picks

While replays appeared to be conclusive, the referee missed it and with VAR not in effect until the quarter-finals, Australia would not get the chance to equalise from the spot. 

With fans already frustrated after a poor first-half performance, the missed penalty shout only added further pain and left them confused as to why VAR isn't being used during the group stages.

Article continues below

Next article:
Who are FIFA pro gamers voting for in FIFA 19 Team of the Year?
Next article:
Australia 0 Jordan 1: Champions stunned in Group B opener
Next article:
Manchester City vs Rotherham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Bench duty not easy but Alisson and I learn from each other, says Mignolet
Next article:
Jordan stun sloppy Socceroos at Asian Cup
Close