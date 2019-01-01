'Where's the VAR?' - Socceroos denied 'clear' penalty against Jordan

A very tough first-half for Australia ended in frustration

The Socceroos have struggled considerably in the first-half against Jordan in their Asian Cup opener and weren't helped by a missed handball before the break.

With Anas Bani Yaseen heading Jordan ahead in the 26th minute, Australia were lucky not to be further behind as they put in a lethargic performance.

Despite the disappointing showing, the Socceroos felt they should have had a penalty just before half-time with a Robbie Kruse cross clearly touching the outstretched hand of Feras Shelbaieh.

— The Football Sack (@TheFootballSack) January 6, 2019

While replays appeared to be conclusive, the referee missed it and with VAR not in effect until the quarter-finals, Australia would not get the chance to equalise from the spot.

With fans already frustrated after a poor first-half performance, the missed penalty shout only added further pain and left them confused as to why VAR isn't being used during the group stages.

— Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) January 6, 2019

Article continues below

— Daily Football Show (@DFS_AUS) January 6, 2019

— Christina Trajceska (@CTrajceska) January 6, 2019

— Daniel Carr (@danieljcarrr) January 6, 2019