Luton Town have qualified for the Championship play-offs for the second time in a row.

Luton Town have confirmed their play-offs berth after managing a 1-1 draw against Reading in their 43rd match of the season on Wednesday.

The club had qualified for the play-offs last season as well after finishing sixth in the league but were ousted from the semi-finals by Huddersfield.

Nathan Jones, who had guided Luton Town to the play-offs last season, left the club in November after he got an offer to join Premier League outfit Southampton.

But Jones' departure did not derail their progress as they quickly named his replacement in former Watford head coach Rob Edwards. He took charge of the team and made sure that they do not lose momentum due to the change in personnel at the helm.

Getty Images

After missing out on promotion in the 2021-22 season, The Hatters will hope to make it back to the top tier after 31 years.

When did Luton Town join the Football League?

Formed 138 years ago on April 11, 1885, Luton Town joined the Football League in 1897 and played for three seasons before moving out due to financial problems.

They returned to the Football League again in 1920 and gained promotion to the top division for the first time in the 1955-56 season.

Getty Images

When were Luton Town last in the Premier League?

Luton Town technically have never played in the Premier League. They got relegated from the top division during the 1991-92 campaign, just the season before the Premier League was started. Since getting relegated in 1992, the Hatters could never get promoted back to the top tier again.

In between, the club experienced a lot of ups and downs including finding themselves in the National League for the first time in the club's history when they got relegated from League Two in the 2008-09 season. They spent five years in the fifth division before getting promoted back to League Two.

They returned to the Championship in the 2019-20 season and since then have managed to remain in the second division.