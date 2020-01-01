When was the last time Everton beat Liverpool?

The Blues have a miserable record when it comes to facing their crosstown rivals Liverpool – but just how bad is it?

and contest one of the world's most intense rivalries in the Merseyside derby, with just Stanley Park separating the two sides' stadiums in the city.

Historically, Liverpool have had the upper hand over their blue counterparts and have enjoyed more success – boasting six European Cups/Champions Leagues to 's zero, and the Reds winning 18 league titles to the Blues' nine.

Liverpool's dominance in the derby is also prominently showcased in their head-to-head record.

When was the last time Everton won against Liverpool?

The last time that Everton registered a victory over Liverpool in all competitions was in a 2-0 victory on October 17, 2010 at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta both netted in the 2-0 win, overseen by then-manager David Moyes.

For more context, Roy Hodgson was a few months into his disastrous reign as Liverpool manager, with the defeat placing the Reds at 19th in the table following the full-time whistle.

It led the Liverpool manager to admit that the Reds were facing a relegation battle, despite it only being October.

"There is lots of speculation and negative things being said but we understand that," said Hodgson at the time.

"Most of the players and myself are more accustomed to pats on the back than kicks in the teeth but we also know that in football kicks in the teeth are part of the game. What you do is try to keep as many teeth as you can and try to get on with it."

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres and Jamie Carragher all started, along with Pepe Reina, Paul Konchesky, Lucas Leiva and Martin Skrtel.

Fenway Sports Group had just begun their reign as owners of the club, though the Blues ensured they were to have the most disastrous of welcomes.

Torres, who already had his head turned with his desire to leave the club, was shut out for most of the derby, and captain Gerrard was unable to spark any inspiration.

Everton have not been able to taste a win since then, however.

Since that derby win in October 2010, Everton have fallen to 11 defeats and 10 draws in all competitions to their Merseyside rivals.

In that same period, Everton have gone through six permanent managers – Moyes, Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

Their heaviest defeats came twice in two 4-0 losses, in January 2014 and then again in April 2016.

Liverpool have won two December Merseyside derbies in stoppage time. Sadio Mane scored in the 90th minute in December 2016 to edge out a 1-0 win at Goodison Park, and Divock Origi netted a memorable winning goal in the 96th minute at Anfield in December 2018.

When was the last time Everton won at Anfield?

The last time that the Blues registered a victory at Anfield was on September 27, 1999 in a 1-0 victory in the Premier League.

Kevin Campbell scored in the fourth minute to give the Toffees an early lead, beating Sander Westerveld in goal.

Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen started for the Reds, with Jamie Redknapp, Vladimir Smicer, Dietmar Hamann and Jamie Carragher also included in the starting XI.

Gerrard was subbed on for Fowler in the 66th minute, but received his first career red card for a late challenge on goalscorer Campbell in stoppage time.