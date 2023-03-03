When is the next Liverpool vs Manchester United match? Dates for northwest derby fixtures

Liverpool vs Manchester United is one of the most exciting derbies in English football and the world, pitting together the country's two most successful clubs against one another.
The game is usually a heated affair, and previous iterations have been fiery and passionate – understandably so, as the rivalry goes back decades, throughout the reigns of Sir Alex Ferguson, and involving legendary local heroes such as Steven Gerrard and Gary Neville.
GOAL has what you need to know about when the next Liverpool vs Man United a.k.a. Northwest derby is, as well as recent results and more.
When is the next Liverpool vs Manchester United match?
Date
Match
Competition
Mar 5, 2023
Liverpool vs Man United
Premier League
The next competitive game between Liverpool and Manchester United is a Premier League game at Anfield on March 5, 2023.
Manchester United vs Liverpool recent results
Liverpool dominated Manchester United in the Northwest derby meetings in the Premier League last season, with an aggregate score of 9-0.
However, besides the 4-0 win over the Reds in a pre-season friendly, United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in the return Premier League bout this season.
View the most recent Man Utd vs Liverpool results below.
Date
Result
Competition
Aug 23, 2022
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
Premier League
Jul 22, 2022
Man Utd 4-0 Liverpool
Club friendly
Apr 19, 2022
Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd
Premier League
Oct 24, 2021
Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool
Premier League
May 13, 2021
Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool
Premier League
Jan 24, 2021
Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool
FA Cup
Jan 17, 2021
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Premier League
Which club has won the most trophies?
The pair are the two most successful sides in England, and each boast glittering trophy cabinets. Manchester United overtook the Liverpool as England's most successful club in the '90s and 2000s, winning 23 league titles and 23 domestic cups – but Liverpool still boast six European Cup/Champions League trophies to United's three.
Moreover, Liverpool won their first ever Premier League title (and 19th league) in 2020, while Man Utd have recently broke their six-year trophy drought with the sixth League Cup win.
You can view each club's honours below.
Competition
Man Utd
Liverpool
Premier League
20
19
Second division
2
4
FA Cup
12
8
League Cup
6
9
Community Shield
21
16
Champions League
3
6
Europa League
1
3
Cup Winners' Cup
1
0
UEFA Super Cup
1
4
Intercontinental Cup
1
0
Club World Cup
1
1
Total
73
70