When is the next El Clasico? The dates of Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2018-19 fixtures

The upcoming meetings of Spain's top two teams are the first following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus, and Goal brings you all the key dates

The 2018-19 La Liga season marks the first after Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational move from Real Madrid to Juventus, and is the beginning of a new era for the Spanish league.

Lionel Messi's legendary Liga rivalry with the Portugal international has now ended - in Spain at least - and the door is now open for a new contender to step through.

Encounters between Barcelona and Real Madrid usually make for a thrilling spectacle, but when will the next Clasico take place?

Goal brings you all the information, such as when, where and how to watch.

When is the next Clasico?

The first Liga Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid was played on October 28.

Interestingly, not only did the game not feature Ronaldo, it was bereft of Messi too, after the Barca captain suffered a fractured arm in his side's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Upcoming Clasico games:

Date Game Venue Mar 3 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Santiago Bernabeu

The next Clasico will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been scheduled for March 2. Madrid will be out for revenge after being humiliated 5-1 at Camp Nou in the last year's meeting between the teams - Julen Lopetegui's last game as Los Blancos boss.

How can UK viewers watch El Clasico?

Article continues below

Eleven Sports are the official holders to the TV rights to La Liga matches in the UK and Ireland , securing an exclusive three-year deal after beating out BT Sport.

Fans are able to watch La Liga and Serie A matches online via Eleven's streaming platform as well on their Facebook page, through iOS mobile and tablet apps (available from the Apple Store) and Android mobile (available from the Google Play store).

The group has also confirmed that they are in discussions with other broadcasters such as Sky and BT to show matches through their platforms.