When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time, teams and where to watch on TV & stream live

Everything you need to know about the draw for the quarter-final and how to watch live

Club football is set to resume in the United Kingdom following the World Cup break with the fourth round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup getting underway from Tuesday. This season's quarter-finalists will be confirmed after the completion of this round of matches.

Manchester City taking on holders Liverpool is definitely the marquee clash of the fourth round, as only one of the two Premier League giants will progress to the last eight.

Teams from League One and the Championship might continue to be in the mix for the draw, meaning there could be a few 'giant killings' to come in the next round.

So what date is the quarter-final draw and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

What: Carabao Cup quarter-final draw When: Dec 22, 2022

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will be held upon the conclusion of the fourth round, on November 10, 2022. It will commence after the final game, between Manchester City and Liverpool.

W hich teams are in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

A total of eight teams will be in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

The teams who will be involved are:

Team Charlton Athletic/Brighton MK Dons/Leicester City Blackburn Rovers/Nottingham Forest Newcastle/Bournemouth Southampton/Lincoln City Wolves/Gillingham Manchester City/ Liverpool Man Utd/Burnley

How can I watch or stream the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will be part of Sky Sports Football's coverage of the last game of the fourth round between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Country TV channel Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Go, NOW TV United States - ESPN+

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup in the UK, with streaming available on the Sky Go or the NOW TV app.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Carabao Cup live on ESPN+. All matches will be streamed live.

When will Carabao Cup quarter-final games be played?

The quarter-final games are scheduled to be played during the week commencing 9 January 2023.