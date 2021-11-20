When does Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract expire?

Mohamed Salah has become one of the most beloved players in the Liverpool team, and amongst the most celebrated.

He is a frontrunner for this season's Premier League Golden Boot, and continues to break scoring record after record.

Liverpool fans, however, will be sweating over whether or not he will renew his Anfield contract – as it is set to expire relatively soon. So when does his contract end, and will he renew his current deal? GOAL takes a look.

When does Salah's Liverpool contract end?

Salah's contract ends in the summer of 2023.

This means that Salah would be able to sign with a new club six months prior to his contract expiry.

What has Salah said & will he renew his contract?

Salah has stated that he would like to spend the rest of his playing career at Liverpool, but that the negotiations around his contract are not up to him.

He went on to stay that he could never imagine playing against Liverpool – but remains open to "what will happen in the future".

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands," the forward told Sky Sports News.

"It depends on what the club want, not on me. At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.

"It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool but let's see what will happen in the future."

The correspondent's view

GOAL's Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has stated his view about the situation about how it is now up to the club owners to negotiate a deal as soon as they can.

Over to you then, Fenway Sports Group. Mohamed Salah has just ensured that the pressure on Liverpool’s owners will be ramped up in the coming days and months.

And rightly so. ‘Sign him up’ has been the message from supporters for weeks, as Salah’s Anfield contract edges towards its final 18 months. Now the man himself has put the ball firmly in the club’s court.

The Egyptian, we know, wants a deal which would make him the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history, but with each masterful performance he delivers, each magnificent goal he scores, the argument becomes stronger.

Give him what he wants, or risk losing one of the club’s best ever players. Salah’s form this season is as good as it has ever been.

He has now publicly stated that he wants to stay on Merseyside, and while Liverpool are understandably wary about breaking their wage structure, his influence on Jurgen Klopp’s team, his status in the game and the potential cost of replacing the 29-year-old, must all be factored into any decision.

In short, can Liverpool afford NOT to give their star man a new deal? Special players demand special treatment, and Mohamed Salah is certainly one of those.

The time to act is now.