When is the Carabao Cup final? Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup final, including when it is, kick-off time and where to watch

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup is approaching its conclusion, with the teams whittled down to just four as they battle it out for a place in the final.

Favourites Manchester City fell in the quarter-final, while defending champions Liverpool were knocked out in the fourth round, so the trophy will definitely change hands this season.

So when exactly is the final and where can you watch it? GOAL has the date, kick-off time, TV channel and where to stream it live.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

What: 2022-23 Carabao Cup final When: February 26, 2023 TV & streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / ESPN+ (U.S.) Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET

Where to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV & stream live

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup final will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom. British residents will also be able to stream the game live via the Sky Go app.

Channel Channel number Sky Sports Main Event 401 (Sky) / 420 (BT) / 501 (Virgin) Sky Sports Football 402 (Sky) / 422 (BT) 503 (Virgin)

In the United States, ESPN Plus (ESPN+) will be showing the Carabao Cup final live, with viewers able to stream the game exclusively through the app. You can sign up to ESPN+ here.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup final?

Manchester United or Nottingham Forest will play Southampton or Newcastle United in the 2023 Carabao Cup final. The teams contesting the final will be confirmed on February 1, 2023 when the last of the semi-final games is played.

Where is the Carabao Cup final played?

Wembley Stadium in London is the traditional venue for the Carabao Cup final and, indeed, most major finals in English football.

A 90,000-seater stadium, Wembley has hosted the Carabao Cup final without interruption since 2008. Prior to that, from 2001 to 2007, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff played host to finals while the new Wembley was being built.

The old Wembley had also hosted League Cup finals before that, with stadiums such as Hillsborough, Old Trafford and Villa Park also becoming venues in the event of replays being required.

Read more about Wembley Stadium and check out a unique flyover videohere.