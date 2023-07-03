When will Arsenal sign Declan Rice & Jurrien Timber? Gunners closing in on double signing with medicals scheduled

Arsenal are closing in on the double signing of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, with both players reportedly set for medicals with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Daily Mail, both deals should be completed this week, with Arsenal ready to splash £105 million ($133m) on West Ham captain Rice and Ajax centre-back Timber set to join him at the Emirates Stadium for £40m ($51m). It's reported that medicals have been scheduled for both players 'in the coming days' and official unveilings could happen before the weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners have beaten Manchester City to the signing of Rice in a deal which is considered a coup by many, while Timber was previously on Manchester United's radar.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The double deal comes as a major statement of intent from Mikel Arteta's side, who challenged for the Premier League title in 2022-23 but fell away amid City's dominance late in the campaign. Arsenal have already wrapped up the big-money transfer of Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners begin their pre-season friendly campaign with an away game at Nurnberg on July 13, before flying to the USA for a tour.