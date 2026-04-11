What’s Salah’s situation? The line-up for the Liverpool v Fulham match

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has named his starting XI for the club’s 32nd-round Premier League clash with Fulham at Anfield.

Liverpool go into the contest under intense pressure, needing a win to keep their slim Champions League hopes alive; they currently occupy fifth place.

Slot has restored Mohamed Salah to the attack, pairing him with Cody Gakpo and Rio Nsue, while leaving Hugo Ekitike on the bench—a surprise omission.

Liverpool line-up:

Goalkeeper: Mamardashvili.

Defence: Frimpong – Van Dijk – Konaté – Andy Robertson

Midfield: Dominik Szoboszlai – Curtis Jones – Florian Wirtz

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, N’Gomo

Fulham line-up:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defence: Castagne – Joachim Andersen – Calvin Bassey – Anthony Robinson

Midfield: Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid (King), and Alexander Bob.

Forward: Rodrigo Menezes.