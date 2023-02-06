What Pep Guardiola has previously said about quitting Man City over Financial Fair Play breaches

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has previously said he would quit as boss if he felt the club had lied to him.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City have been plunged into crisis after being charged by the Premier League over numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation. Guardiola has previously hit out at his club's critics and fiercely defended City amid allegations of financial irregularities. The manager has also insisted he would be willing to quit the club if he discovered the club's hierachy had lied to him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them," he said back in May 2022. "When they are accused of something I ask them: ‘Tell me about that.’ They explain and I believe them. I said to them: ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend any more. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City were previously hit with a two-year ban from the Champions League and fined €30 million (£25m/$33m) for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, but the suspension was subsequently lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, such an appeal will not be possible this time around as Premier League rules mean City cannot appeal to the CAS on this occasion.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola and City are now watching to see what action they will face, and it remains to be seen if the manager will stay on if his club are sanctioned. The former Barcelona and Bayern boss did sign a new contract at the club in November which runs until 2025.