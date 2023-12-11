GOAL finds out how much the winner of the Club World Cup 2023 will get?

The 2023 Club World is all prepared to commence from the 12th of December 2023 with seven teams from different confederations vying to win the ultimate crown.

The winners of all six confederations alongside the winner of the host nation's league cross swords in an intriguing battle to determine who will be the champion of the world in club football. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid lifted the prize last time out but Los Blancos have been replaced by Manchester City this term as the latter won the 022/23 UCL.

Pep Guardiola's men will be plotted alongside Fluminense, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ahly, Leon, Auckland City and Al Ittihad.

Article continues below

With the final slated to take place on the 22th of December, GOAL takes a look at the prize money FIFA offers to the winner of the illustrious competition.

When does the Club World Cup 2023 start?

The 2023 edition of the Club World Cup will kick-off from 12th December 2023 and will be played over a span of 11 days lasting until 22 December 2023.

The tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia in the city of Jeddah.

Which teams will take part in the Club World Cup 2023?

Winners of all six continental confederations alongside the host nation's league winners lock horns in the competition. The tournament will feature seven teams and they are listed below alongside the Confederation they belong to and the tournament they won to reach the Club World Cup 2023.

Team Confederation Qualification Fluminense CONMEBOL Winners of 2023 Copa Libertadores Manchester City UEFA W inners of 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Urawa Red Diamonds AFC W inners of 2022 AFC Champions League Al Ahly CAF W inners of 2022-23 CAF Champions League Leon CONCACAF W inners of 2022-23 CONCACAF Champions League Auckland City OFC W inners of 2022-23 OFC Champions League Al Ittihad AFC (host) W inners of 2022-23 Saudi Pro League

What is the Club World Cup 2023 prize money?

The winner of the competition will bag a total of $5 million alongside a shining glittering slique trophy to add to their trophy cabinets while the runners-up will take home a sum of $4 million.