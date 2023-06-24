What is the 'Lionel Messi Experience' that is coming to the United States?

Lionel Messi is bringing an immersive experience to the United States after completing his summer transfer to Inter Miami.

Messi is due to join Inter Miami

American company creating 'Messi Experience'

Messi's career celebrated via digital immersion

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star announced on his official Instagram page that the 'Lionel Messi Experience' is due to commence in 2024 in the United States.

WHAT IS THE MESSI EXPERIENCE? Produced and created by Primo Entertainment, the Lionel Messi Experience is an immersive experience encompassing all aspects of the legendary Argentine's career, from his youth days in Rosario to lifting the World Cup in Qatar, all achieved via digital interaction.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am very happy to be part of this project that allows fans to get closer to my journey on and off the field. Throughout my career, I have always strived to inspire and connect with people through my passion for football. This experience will offer a unique opportunity to relive the most memorable moments and feel the emotions that have shaped my path," Messi said in a statement.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's American fans will get to enjoy the immersive experience, and should the venture be a success, it would be likely that it will eventually arrive in Europe, and also to Latin America.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi is due to leave European football behind, with the 36-year-old set to join Inter Miami shortly.