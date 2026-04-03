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Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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What happened during the break? Jesus takes his anger out on Mohamed Al-Aql

Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
J. Jesus
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Portuguese coach lashes out at Al-Najma player

The match between Al-Nasr and Al-Najma saw a controversial moment at the end of the first half, in the fixture played between the two sides on Friday as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

The first half ended with Al-Nasr leading by two goals, scored by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 45th minute plus 8 seconds and Sadio Mané in the 45th minute plus 9 seconds, against a single goal for Al-Najma scored by Rakan Rajeh Al-Talehi in the 44th minute. 

Al-Nassr’s Portuguese manager, Jorge Jesus, walked straight up to Al-Najma player Mohammed Al-Aql and engaged in a heated argument with him.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

According to reports, Jesus did not wait long after the half-time whistle, but immediately approached Al-Aql and engaged in a heated exchange with him, in a scene that caught the attention of spectators and cameras in the tunnel or the dugout area.

This row comes in the context of an important match, reflecting the natural tension that prevails in such big fixtures in the Saudi Pro League, whether it concerns technical instructions, discussions over refereeing decisions or heated tactical matters.

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