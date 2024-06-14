How to watch today's Wests Tigers vs Titans NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Wests Tigers versus Titans NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams coming off heavy defeats meet in this Saturday afternoon NRL spectacle, as the rock-bottom Wests Tigers (2-10) take on the inconsistent Gold Coast Titans (3-9) at Leichhardt Oval.

The Wests Tigers will look to end a run of nine consecutive defeats following a shambolic second half capitulation saw them blow a half-time lead against St. George Illawarra Dragons to lose 56-14 last time out, their ninth straight defeat.

After producing an upset two-point victory against the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast weren't able to follow it up to win back-to-back games as they fell embarrassingly 34 points short against the Rabbitohs. They will have the chance to redeem themselves against the wooden spoon favourites on Saturday.

Wests Tigers vs Titans date and start time

Date Saturday, June 15, 2024 Start time 3:00pm AEST/ 2:30pm ACST/ 12:00pm AWST Venue Leichhardt Oval Location Lilyfield, NSW, Australia Referee Ashley Klein

How to watch Wests Tigers vs Titans on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

What channel is Wests Tigers vs Titans game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Wests Tigers vs Titans team news

Wests Tigers

Adam Doueihi has been placed to the Tigers' reserve list as he prepares to return from a knee surgery. Doueihi has not played since Round 6 of last year.

Aidan Sezer returns from suspension and will partner Api Koroisau in the halves as coach Benji Marshall looks for a spark in his side. Lachlan Galvin and Jayden Sullivan are both out with injuries.

Solomon Alaimalo is out due to concussion protocols, which sees Brent Naden join the starting team in the centres, with Charlie Staines switching to the wing. Solomona Faataape has been picked to play off the bench.

Here's the Wests Tigers' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Jahream Bula CENTRE Brent Naden WINGER Charlie Staines HALFBACK Apisai Koroisau PROP Stefano Utoikamanu HOOKER Tallyn Da Silva 2ND ROW Fonua Pole LOCK Justin Matamua INTERCHANGES Alex Seyfarth, Sione Fainu, Reuben Porter, Solomona Faataape RESERVES Kit Laulilii, Luke Laulilii, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

Gold Coast Titans

Philip Sami, who was a late withdrawal last week, has been picked to play again in the centre. Beau Fermor returns to the backrow, while Keenan Palasia moves back to the bench. Jacob Alick-Wiencke drops out of the starting 17.

Below is the Titans' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Keano Kini WINGER Alex Lobb, Jojo Fifita CENTRE Brian Kelly, Justin Olam FIVE-EIGHTH Aidan Sezer HALFBACK Kieran Foran PROP Moeaki Fotuaika, Alex Twal HOOKER Chris Randall 2ND ROW David Fifita, Samuela Fainu LOCK Klese Haas INTERCHANGES Sam Verrills, Isaac Liu, Keenan Palasia, Erin Clark RESERVES Joe Stimson, Tanah Boyd, Heath Mason, Jordan Miller, Adam Doueihi, Jaylan De Groot

Wests Tigers vs Titans Recent Form

Wests Tigers: LLLWW

Round Result R14 Dragons 56-14 Tigers R12 Cowboys 42-28 Tigers R11 Tigers 12-24 Dolphins R10 Tigers 14-20 Knights R9 Bulldogs 22-14 Tigers

Gold Coast Titans: LWWLL

Round Result R14 Titans 12-46 Rabbitohs R12 Broncos 34-36 Titans R11 Titans 24-28 Knights R10 Titans 20-18 Cowboys R9 Titans 20-22 Storm

