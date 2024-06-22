How to watch today's Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Wests Tigers versus Raiders NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Canberra Raiders (7-6) will be looking to bounce back against the Wests Tigers (3-10) this Sunday afternoon at Campbelltown Sports Stadium in Sydney.

The Wests Tigers will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Round 4. Benji Marshall's side snapped a run of nine straight losses last time out against the foot-of-the-table Gold Coast Titans by eight points.

However, they must stop a eight-game losing streak against the Raiders if they are to claim the two points. Meanwhile, Canberra failed to repeat their Round 13 golden point heroics against the North Queensland Cowboys, losing by 18 points.

Fortunately, they are still in the top eight, but a points differential of -55 can be a major concern by the conclusion of the season. In fact, they have the lowest point differential among the top 13 clubs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wests Tigers vs Raiders in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Wests Tigers vs Raiders date and start time

Date Sunday, June 23, 2024 Start time 7 :35pm AEST/ 7:05pm ACST/ 5:35pm AWST Venue Campbelltown Sports Stadium Location South Western Sydney, Australia Referee Todd Smith

How to watch Wests Tigers vs Raiders on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Wests Tigers vs Raiders NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Wests Tigers v Raiders game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Wests Tigers v Raiders team news

Wests Tigers

Young gun Lachlan Galvin returns from a hand injury at five-eighth for Wests Tigers, so Aidan Sezer switches to halfback, Api Koroisau returns to hooker, and Tallyn de Silva sits on the bench.

After making his recovery from a knee reconstruction in the NSW Cup last week, talented playmaker Adam Doueihi is named among the reserves as he seeks an NRL return. Kit Laulilii will start his first game of the season from the bench, having made his NRL debut in Round 27 last year.

Below is the Wests Tigers' full team list for Round 16:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Jahream Bula WINGER Solomona Faataape, Charlie Staines CENTRE Brent Naden, Justin Olam FIVE-EIGHTH Lachlan Galvin PROP Stefano Utoikamanu, Fonua Pole HOOKER Apisai Koroisau 2ND ROW Reuben Porter, Samuela Fainu LOCK Justin Matamua INTERCHANGE Tallyn Da Silva, Sione Fainu, Alex Seyfarth, Kit Laulilii RESERVES Heath Mason, Luke Laulilii, Hohepa Puru, Simi Sasagi, Tony Sukkar, Jordan Miller

Canberra Raiders

The Raiders have made just one change to the side that was beaten by the Cowboys: Tom Starling will sit out this round after being sidelined with an HIA in the previous round, allowing Zac Woolford to join the bench.

There's still no sign of Corey Horsburgh, who hasn't played since Round 5 due to a groin injury.

Below is the Canberra Raiders' full team list for Round 16:

Position Player(s) FULLBACK Jordan Rapana WINGER Nick Cotric, Xavier Savage CENTRE Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris HALFBACK Ethan Strange, Aidan Sezer PROP Josh Papalii, Joseph Tapine HOOKER Danny Levi 2ND ROW Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead LOCK Morgan Smithies INTERCHANGE Zac Woolford, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Emre Guler RESERVES Albert Hopoate, Adrian Trevilyan, Hohepa Puru, Simi Sasagi, Adam Cook

Wests Tigers vs Raiders Recent Form

Wests Tigers: LLWWW

Round Result R15 Tigers 18-10 Titans R14 Dragons 56-14 Tigers R12 Cowboys 42-28 Tigers R11 Tigers 12-24 Dolphins R10 Tigers 14-20 Knights

Canberra Raiders: LLWLW

Round Result R15 Raiders 16-34 Cowboys R13 Dolphins 25-26 Raiders R12 Roosters 16-44 Raiders R11 Raiders 24-20 Bulldogs R9 Sea Eagles 24-26 Raiders

Head-to-Head Record