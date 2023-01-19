West Ham set to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa for £15m

West Ham are set to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa for £15m ($18m), with rival interest from Everton in the experienced striker being fended off.

Striker heading to the London Stadium

Toffees had been keen on a loan deal

Hammers bolstering their attacking unit

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL is able to confirm that the Hammers have won the race for the 30-year-old frontman, with a new challenge about to be taken on in east London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton had wanted to put a loan deal in place with Villa for the England international, who has won three caps for his country, but West Ham have agreed to a permanent transfer that will see them part with a big-money fee for a proven Premier League goalscorer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ings has previously spent time with Burnley, Liverpool and Southampton, and hit 14 goals for Villa through 52 appearances in all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? West Ham are set to play host to Everton on Saturday, with Ings in line to make his debut in that contest, with both sides desperate for points in a bid to pull away from relegation danger in the Premier League table.