Wellington Phoenix vs. Sydney FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the A-League game between Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix, as well as the game's commencement time and team news.

Wellington Phoenix and Sydney FC will face off this Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Eden Park. They last faced off on December 29, 2023, at the Sydney Football Stadium, and Sydney FC won the match, so this time round, Wellington Phoenix will be determined to reverse the outcome, with that defeat still fresh in their minds.

Wellington Phoenix has played 21 games in the tournament so far and is in second place in the league team rankings. Meanwhile, Sydney FC has played 20 games in the tournament and is in fifth place in the team standings.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Wellington Phoenix vs. Sydney FC fixture, including kick-off time and team news.

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Kick-off Time & Stadium

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, Wellington Phoenix will face Sydney FC in a high-voltage A-League match at Eden Park. The match will commence at 3:30 pm AEDT.

Date Saturday, 16 March, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm AEDT Venue Eden Park Location Auckland, New Zealand

How to watch Wellington Phoenix vs. Sydney FC online - TV Channels & Live Streams

You can watch the Wellington Phoenix vs. Sydney FC A-League action live on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place in Australia where you can watch every game and every round of the A-Leagues live and on-demand.

Prime Video lets you add the Paramount+ channel without any long-term commitments, making it the best choice for catching all A-League fixtures this season. Amazon Prime Video offers a 7-day free trial and a monthly subscription of only 9.99 AUD/month after the trial.

Wellington Phoenix vs. Sydney FC Team News

Wellington Phoenix Team News

For Wellington Phoenix, Alex Paulsen is expected to guard the goal, with Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Scott Wootton, and Lukas Kelly-Heald making up a strong defensive line. Giancarlo Italiano's 4-3-2-1 formation will have Kosta Barbarouses and David Ball leading the attack. Youssin Salas, Bozhidar Kraev, Alex Rufer, and Ben Old will be behind them, all eager to score.

Manager Giancarlo Italiano may call upon Jack Duncan, Issac Hughes, Mohammed AI-Taay, Fin Conchie, Nicholas Pennington, Sam Sutton, and Gabriel Solan-Rodrigues as substitutes.

Sydney FC Team News

Sydney FC is expected to play in a 4-2-3-1 configuration, with Corey Hollman, Anthony Caceres, and Jake Max Gordwood-Reich managing the mid-field. While Andrew Redmayne will be guarding the goal, Rhyan Grant, Hayden Matthews, and Jordon Courtney-Perkins will be responsible for holding Wellington Phoenix at bay defensively. Joe Lolley, Max Burgess, Robert Mak, and Fabio will lead the attack to break through the opposition's defence and score goals.

Sydney FC manager Ufuk Talay may select Adam Pavlesic, Gabriel Lacerda, Joel King, Jaiden Kucharski, Luke Brattan, Mitchell Glasson, and Tiago Quintal as stand-in players who can contribute if necessary.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is the head-to-head result for the last five meetings between Wellington Phoenix and Sydney Fc: