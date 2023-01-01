'We need to find a way with Chelsea' - Lukaku confirms he wants permanent Inter transfer

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed that he wants to seal a permanent return to Inter as he hopes to "find a way with Chelsea".

Lukaku wants permanent Inter transfer

Hints Tuchel issue led to summer loan

Set to return to Serie A action

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian forward moved back to Inter in the summer on an €8 million loan deal, one year after re-signing for Chelsea for a club record £98m fee after he endured a miserable 2021-22 season at Stamford Bridge that saw him net just eight Premier League goals.

Lukaku is now hopeful that the Blues will let Inter buy him outright as he would like to continue at San Siro beyond the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The 29-year-old also appeared to confirm that his initial exit from Chelsea came as a result of an issue with the club's former manager Thomas Tuchel.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Lukaku said: "I spoke to Chelsea about my relationship with the coach and I decided to come back to Inter. Things went very fast and I'm happy. I hope to stay at Inter, Inter for me is everything. But we need to find a way with Chelsea."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku has missed a large chunk of the season so far due to a niggling thigh injury. He has appeared in only five matches for Inter, scoring twice, and clocked just 54 minutes for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup as his team crashed out of the group stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The forward is set to make his return to action on January 4 when Inter take on Serie A leaders Napoli.