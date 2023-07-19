'We have to protect him' - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut may be pushed back, reveals David Beckham

David Beckham has revealed that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut may be delayed.

Messi has joined Inter Miami

Was set to face Cruz Azul

Debut could be pushed back

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami co-owner Beckham has revealed that Messi's expected debut, against Cruz Azul later this week, may have to be pushed back as the club assesses their new signing's fitness following his unveiling.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Beckham said: "We don't know if Leo is going to play the game or if he will have minutes, because I think that, after all, he needs to be ready. We have to protect him and make sure that he is ready, because he has been on vacation and has just arrived in Miami. He has trained and he looks good.

"I think Leo and Tata [Martino] will decide when and if he plays on Friday, but the atmosphere here will be amazing and hopefully we can get the win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tickets for the clash with the Mexican side have already been selling for immensely inflated fees as fans clamour to see Messi make his debut, but those fans who have splashed out may now be disappointed.

WHAT NEXT? Messi's fitness will be assessed ahead of Friday's headline-grabbing fixture. If the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner does not feature, his first appearance for Inter Miami could come in another Leagues Cup encounter against Atlanta United on July 25.