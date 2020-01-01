'We gave our lives for the PSG shirt' - Di Maria proud despite Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich

The Argentine is confident the Ligue 1 champions will bounce back from their narrow loss in the European showpiece on Sunday night

Angel Di Maria has expressed his pride in 's performance in the final despite losing to , insisting the players "gave our lives for this shirt".

PSG made their first ever appearance in a European final against Bayern at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Sunday, having seen off , and in the previous knock-out rounds.

Their opponents were favourites to win the trophy after beating , and in emphatic fashion en route to the showpiece event, but the game was ultimately decided by the finest of margins.

More teams

PSG might have gone in at half-time with a lead had Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Di Maria not squandered clear openings, with Manuel Neuer producing a fine display in the Bayern net.

Robert Lewandowski came closest for Hansi Flick's side in the opening 45 minutes when he struck the post, but it wasn't until just before the hour mark that the breakthrough was made.

Joshua Kimmich floated in a delightful cross for Kingsley Coman to head the ball home at the back post, and Bayern held on for a 1-0 victory to secure their sixth Champions League crown.

Di Maria took to social media to express his disappointment post-match, but also promised that PSG's wait for an elusive piece of silverware will not go on forever.

"We fought until the last second. We gave our lives for this shirt. We will always try to wear it as proudly as possible," the Argentine winger wrote on Instagram. "Today we could not cap an incredible year, but football allows us to take revenge, and I know that one day this club will have it.

Article continues below

"Thank you to the ultras for the unconditional support. We will continue to fight as we always have done. GO PARIS."

Di Maria's positive stance on PSG's failure echoed the sentiments of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who guaranteed that the Champions League trophy will be brought back to Parc des Princes in the near future after the final whistle.

The Qatari businessman told RMC Sport: "I am very proud of my players, we had a great season, a great tournament here. We had everything we needed to win, but that's football. We will work to win next season. Tonight we believe in it more than before. I promise we're gonna win the Champions League."