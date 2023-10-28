'We deserved to win!' - Xavi explains 'the difference' between Barcelona and Real Madrid after last-gasp Clasico defeat

Barcelona manager Xavi has claimed his side deserved all three points after going down 2-1 to Real Madrid.

Barcelona scored opener inside 10 minutes

Jude Bellingham second half double overturned result

Blaugrana now four points behind Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? A late Jude Bellingham goal saw Barca lose, 2-1, after taking an early lead against their arch rivals. The Blaugrana dominated for an hour, but were unable to control the game, and left the first Clasico of the season with nothing to show for their efforts.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, Barca boss Xavi claimed that his side deserved a result: "We dominated 60 minutes, but this is football. We need five or six chances to score and they, with two or three, score two goals. It's the difference.

"We lacked effectiveness. What we proposed went well, we were calm, patient... Maybe I'm exaggerating, but the feeling I have from the bench is that we deserved to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the loss, Barca find themselves four points behind Madrid after 11 games. The loss was their first of the season, although they have drawn three games to Los Blancos' one.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Barca travel to Anoeta next weekend to face Real Sociedad, in a potentially tricky away fixture.