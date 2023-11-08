'Frustrating!' - Wayne Rooney makes shock worst Man Utd team-mate pick but Cristiano Ronaldo completely snubbed as he reels off list of his 'best' colleagues

Wayne Rooney has made a shock pick for the worst team-mate of his Manchester United career and snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo in his best colleagues list.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney and Ronaldo formed a deadly partnership in attack and helped the Red Devils to numerous victories in England and Europe between 2005 and 2009. The current Birmingham City manager also shared the Old Trafford dressing room alongside club legends like David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand during his 13-year stay at United, but chose Darren Fletcher as his most valued former colleague.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My best team-mate, I'd say Darren Fletcher," Rooney told Rob Burrow in his podcast Seven. "There were a few - John O'Shea, Wes Brown, Michael Carrick - we were all really close. But Fletch was probably the one. We sat next to each other in the dressing room and shared really good moments on and off the pitch together."

Fletcher, who joined United’s academy at the age of 11, was a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Rooney also named his worst-team-mate, with that unwanted label surprisingly going to Ronaldo's compatriot Nani. The United icon said: "On the pitch, the toughest one was Nani. He was frustrating to play with."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Rooney’s snub of Ronaldo may raise some eyebrows, it is not the first time he has overlooked his old strike partner. In 2019, he named Lionel Messi as the best player in the world ahead of Ronaldo, saying he preferred the Argentine’s style of play. He also said that Ronaldo was not the best player he ever played with, giving that honour to Paul Scholes, who he described as “incredible”.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in action with Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, while Rooney will be rallying his Birmingham side against Sunderland in a Championship fixture on the same day.