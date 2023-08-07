Wayne Rooney's D.C. United set to terminate Taxi Fountas' contract following racial slur allegation in confrontation with Nigel Robertha

D.C. United are set to part ways with forward Taxi Fountas following an allegation of racism.

D.C. United and attacker Taxi Fountas are nearing a contract termination following the Greece International's suspension by the club due to an allegation of racism, per The Athletic.

Fountas was suspended by the club along with team-mate Nigel Robertha on July 22. Robertha was immediately reinstated by the club on July 24, while the investigation into Fountas is still ongoing. Robertha reportedly told team officials that Fountas used a racial slur towards him during the match against New England Revolution on July 15, where the club then informed Major League Soccer and an investigation began.

The report states that Fountas submitted a polygraph test of his own accord to the league in an attempt to clear his name, but despite the effort, a contract termination is imminent.

In the past 10 months, this is the second racism allegation aimed at Fountas, who last September was accused of using a racial slur by Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe.