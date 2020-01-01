Watford confirm trio of positive coronavirus tests after Premier League announcement

The club announced that one player and two staff members are set to self-isolate as part of guidelines set by the English top division

have announced that three people at the club have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last two days.

On Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed that there were six positive Covid-19 results returned from a total of ​748 tests administered to players and club staff on Sunday and Monday.

The league confirmed that the positive tests came from three different clubs, with one of the positive tests revealed to be assistant manager Ian Woan, who the club says is "asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home."

More teams

Then, on Tuesday night, Watford confirmed that one player and two staff members have tested positive and will begin a period of self-isolation.

"Watford Football Club confirms that three people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following testing at the training ground over the past 48 hours," the club said in a statement.

"Of those three positive tests, one is a player and two are members of staff. All three have asked that medical confidentiality be respected and, therefore, the club will not be naming those involved.

"All three will now self-isolate for seven days - in line with the protocols set out in Premier League guidelines - before being tested again at a later date.

"Strict adherence to the Premier League guidelines has ensured the training ground remains virus-free and a safe environment for the players to continue to work. The club will continue to liaise closely with the affected personnel and there will be no further comment."

On Monday, the Premier League announced that teams can begin training in "small groups" starting Tuesday after a meeting of shareholders approved the plans.

The Premier League has been suspended since March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, with the league still eyeing a return to play in June.

Article continues below

Watford captain Troy Deeney has previously spoken out in opposition to plans to get the 2019-20 campaign back underway, stating that he would not put his family at risk for a return to football.

Deeney insisted he was not prepared to risk becoming infected at training and then spread it to his family, particularly amid concerns that black, Asian and minority ethnic people are more susceptible to the virus.

The became the first major European league to resume their season this weekend, as the German top-flight returned to play behind closed doors.