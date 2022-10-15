WATCH: West Ham's Cissoko punches Aston Villa opponent in WSL scap

West Ham women's player Hawa Cissoko landed a brutal punch on opponent Sarah Mayling on Saturday.

Cissoko was handed a red card

Manager Konchesky was also sent off

West Ham still won 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? An altercation during the Hammers' WSL match away at Aston Villa saw Cissoko hit Mayling square in the face with a firm left hook. Unsurprisingly she was sent off, while the Mayling picked up a yellow card for her role in the fracas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident happened in the dying stages of the game and so it didn't change the course of the result, with West Ham hanging onto their 2-1 lead – leaving both teams level on six points in the league.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Manager Paul Konchesky was also sent off for his part in a touchline melee, so the club will have to deal with the consequences of that too as they continue their campaign against Reading.