WATCH: USMNT star Weston McKennie among the Leeds players slammed for ignoring fans at team hotel

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites slipped a little further into the Premier League relegation dogfight on Sunday when suffering a heavy loss at the Vitality Stadium that has done their goal difference no favours and left them just one point above the drop zone. Javi Gracia’s squad were taunted with cries of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” on the south coast, with fans being left disappointed from start to finish. An abject display against the Cherries topped off another forgettable weekend for Leeds, with fans also questioning the antics of senior stars, as they ignored supporters when making their way out of the team hotel and onto the bus.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United States international midfielder McKennie, who has come in for criticism of late, is among the Leeds players that passes through the hotel lobby without acknowledging those in attendance – including starry-eyed youngsters. Many Leeds players strolled through with their heads down and earphones on, with plenty glued to their phones. Arsenal's squad faced similar criticism ahead of their recent clash with London rivals West Ham, as players seemingly ignored the club's mascot when signing her shirt.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following an onslaught of criticism on social media, both for the video and their performance at the Vitality stadium, Leeds players publicly apologised on the club's official website, writing: "As the first team squad at Leeds United, we wanted to reach out to the fan base regarding yesterday’s game and subsequent posts on social media. Firstly, the performance was not good enough. There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this. What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel.

"Words can’t express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad. On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but also that we are on time when leaving for games. However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful. We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season. Thank you again for your support."

WHAT NEXT? Leeds players have been slammed for their actions, with questions asked on social media as to why they could not at least wave and smile at those that bothered to see them off at Bournemouth. The Whites are now stuck firmly in a rut that leaves them with just four games in which to preserve their Premier League status.