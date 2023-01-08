WATCH: Ten Hag tells young fans he wants to sign Bellingham & Mbappe but Man Utd cannot afford it

Erik ten Hag has told young fans he wants to sign Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe but Manchester United cannot afford it.

Ten Hag spoke to fans about transfers

United boss would like Bellingham and Mbappe

But club lack the funds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man Utd boss was asked if he was going to sign Jude Bellingham as he signed autographs for young fans. Ten Hag revealed he would like to before another supporter urged him to also bring Kylian Mbappe to Old Trafford. The Dutchman asked for pennies, alluding to the fact the duo would cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ten Hag has steadied the ship, United are still some way off from landing the likes of Bellingham and Mbappe. Instead, they have been strongly linked with a loan move for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, and the former Ajax coach will have to continue to his work his magic on a more modest budget before he will have the funds to sign the world's top talent.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? While Ten Hag will be working hard this month to bolster his United squad, his attention this week will turn to Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final against Charlton before the Manchester derby on Saturday.