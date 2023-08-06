WATCH: Sweden enjoy dressing room party after dumping holders USWNT out of Women's World Cup

A triumphant Sweden women's side went wild in the dressing room after knocking the USWNT out of the 2023 World Cup.

Sweden players celebrate after beating USWNT

Progress to the Women's World Cup quarter-final

Reigning champions knocked out

WHAT HAPPENED? Defending champions the USWNT failed to progress beyond the round of 16 in the 2023 Women's World Cup after they lost to Sweden 5-4 in the penalty shootout on Sunday. After a spirited performance against Vlatko Andonovski's side, the Swedish players revelled in their success in the dressing room, dancing to the tune of the song 'True Believer' by Swedish musician E-Type.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For the first time, the USWNT will not feature in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup as Vlatko Andonovski's side produced their worst World Cup performance in history.

WHAT NEXT FOR SWEDEN? Peter Gerhardsson's side will next face Japan in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals on August 11.