WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Date, time, match card, TV channel & streaming links

The biggest names in wrestling come together for the annual WWE ring extravaganza

Riyadh Season’s sensational sporting delights continue to come thick and fast. The stars of the boxing and MMA worlds have had their moments in the spotlight in recent weeks, and now the focus shifts to the greatest grapplers on the globe as the WWE bandwagon rolls into town for the sixth Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 2. This event has taken place on Saudi soil since 2018.

Wrestling’s most prominent names last hit the ring in the Middle East back in May when a fervent 20,000 crowd packed into the Jeddah Super Dome for ‘King and Queen of the Ring’, but Crown Jewel has become the most prestigious WWE event in the region, taking place right before Survivor Series for five of the last six years.

It’s been reported that WWE treats Crown Jewel as an honorary PLE (premium live event) alongside Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. This will be the 12th event that WWE has held in Saudi Arabia since 2018 after the wrestling corporation put pen to paper on a 10-year strategic partnership with the Saudi's Ministry of Sport.

There’s added spice to this edition of WWE Crown Jewel, as from this year onwards, the Raw and SmackDown's world champions in the men's and women's divisions will collide annually at the huge Saudi wrestling event. As revealed recently by WWE chief content officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque at Bad Blood, the winners of those match-ups will be crowned Crown Jewel champions. Each champion will receive a title belt containing 50 carats worth of diamonds.

Cody Rhodes wowed the Saudi crowd when defeating Logan Paul and defending his Undisputed WWE Championship crown at 'King and Queen of the Ring' in Jeddah in May. ‘The American Nightmare’ will hopefully grab the headlines once again when he takes on current World Heavyweight champion Gunther for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship. Nia Jax and Liv Morgan clash in the women's equivalent for the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Other Crown Jewel match-ups will be announced nearer the time.

For the first time since 2019, Roman Reigns won’t be featuring in the headline bout at Crown Jewel. However, we can expect ‘The Big Dog’ and many of the other current WWE legends, such as Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss, to make an appearance at some point during proceedings at the wrestling extravaganza on November 2. WWE Crown Jewel is also renowned for featuring special guest appearances from legends and celebs. Remember Tyson Fury taking on Braun Strowman during the 2019 edition..... and winning !!! Will we see any surprise appearances this time around in Riyadh? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

Let GOAL help you navigate all the vital info before the ring action gets underway in Saudi Arabia in November, including where and when Crown Jewel takes place, how to watch or stream the event, and where you can get tickets.

When is WWE Crown Jewel 2024?

WWE Crown Jewel takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 2 and airs as follows around the globe (times are approx):

Country Pre-show start times Main card start times United States 12:00 pm ET 1:00 pm ET United Kingdom 4:00 pm GMT 5:00 pm GMT Saudi Arabia 7:00 pm 8:00 pm AST Australia 3:00 am AEST (Sunday) 4:00 am AEST (Sunday) India 9:30 pm IST 10:30 pm IST

Where is WWE Crown Jewel?

WWE Crown Jewel has been staged in various Riyadh venues since its inception in Saudi Arabia in 2018. It’s currently being staged at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The arena seats 22,000 and is located in the 'Theaters' area of the Boulevard Riyadh City recreational complex. It opened its doors in October 2019, during the beginning week of the first edition of the Riyadh Season. As well as staging Crown Jewel in 2021 and 2023, the Mohammed Abdu Arena also held WWE Super Show-Down back in February 2020.

How to watch and stream WWE Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel can be streamed live on Peacock in the United States. A monthly Peacock membership costs $5.99, and subscribers also get access to every WWE Premium Live Event without additional cost.

Crown Jewel can be watched and streamed live on the WWE Network in the United Kingdom and other international regions. A membership costs £9.99 a month. The prelims will take place at 4 p.m. in the UK and are available to stream for free on WWE's YouTube channel.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel from anywhere with a VPN

If WWE Crown Jewel isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly reccomend using NordVPN, but you can check out our detailed VPN guide for other options, too.

How to get WWE Crown Jewel tickets

The Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority has announced the release of tickets for Crown Jewel. Tickets can be purchased through Webook, the ticketing platform for Riyadh Season events. Tickets for Crown Jewel and WWE Raw in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, can be purchased at webook.com, and prices range from £10-200 ($13-250).

WWE Crown Jewel match card