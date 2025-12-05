How to watch Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara: Date, time, fight card & streaming links

Hard-hitting cruiserweight Jai Opetaia is aiming to end the year with a bang when he takes on Huseyin Cinkara this weekend. The pair had been due to meet back in January, but Cinkara had to pull out of the scheduled bout due to an injury sustained during training. Opetaia’s IBF crown is once again on the line in the Queensland city of Gold Coast.

This will be the third time in 2025 that Jai Opetaia takes to the ring at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, and he produced devastating performances on both his previous appearances at his hometown venue. The Aussie was angered by Cinkara’s withdrawal earlier this year, and he used that frustration as a motivational tool to pulverise his replacement, David Nyika. When he returned there in June, he broke Claudio Squeo's jaw en route to another stunning stoppage success.

We should expect fireworks from the off this Saturday. Forty-year-old Cinkara, who is also unbeaten and has an impressive knockout record, started poking Opetaia as soon as he stepped off the plane in Australia. The German-born brawler, who is fighting out of Europe for the very first time, claimed the champ would be foolish to trade blows with him, and that statement may come back to haunt him.

Getty Images

Opetaia doesn't need further angering, as he's already incensed following the news that Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez plans to fight David Benavidez, which has scuppered the Aussie's unification plans in the cruiserweight division. This will be Opetaia’s fourth defence of his IBF cruiserweight belt, although unofficially, he has held that title since July 202,2 when he upset the odds to out-point Mairis Briedis in Queensland.

He had to vacate the crown before his lucrative win against Ellis Zorro in Riyadh in December 2023, but then recaptured the belt when meeting (and beating) Briedis for a second time last year. It’s set to be an explosive event in Queensland, so let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the Opetaia vs Cinkara bout, including details of the fight card and how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara?

Getty Images

Date Saturday, December 6 Location Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia Time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm AEST / 9 am GMT / 4 am ET Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm AEST / 12 pm GMT / 7 am ET



This is Jai Opetaia’s fourth bout at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. The venue is located on the Gold Coast Highway in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia and was opened in June 2004 for $167 million. The centre, which includes luxurious hotels and stunning beaches, was further expanded for $40 million in early 2009. This week’s Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara card will take place in the 6,000-seat, tiered arena within the centre. Other sports staged at the GCCEC aside from boxing include basketball, netball and MMA, and the venue is due to host volleyball matches at the 2032 Summer Olympics.

🌍 How to watch or stream Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara worldwide

Opetaia vs Cinkara and the supporting card can be watched and streamed live in the UK, US & in multiple countries worldwide on DAZN. The over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform screens over 185 fights a year across boxing, bare knuckle boxing, MMA and kickboxing.

You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £14.99 a month on a 12-month deal ($19.99 in the US), or subscribe to the flexible pass, worth £24.99-a-month, which you can cancel anytime ($29.99 in the US). An annual (pay-upfront) package is also available for £119.99 ($224.99 in the US), which offers the best value for money.

🇦🇺 How to watch or stream Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara in Australia

In Australia, Opetaia vs Cinkara will be broadcast live by the pay-per-view platform Stan. Customers simply need to add on the PPV, which costs AUD $50, to any Stan plan, which ranges from AUD $12 to AUD 22 per month.

🛜 Watch Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara from anywhere with a VPN

If Opetaia vs Cinkara isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Fight Card

Weight class Fight Cruiserweight (IBF title) Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara Super welterweight Ben Mahoney vs Winston Hill Super lightweight Jake Wyllie vs Paul Fleming Bantamweight Jason Moloney vs Herlan Gomez

Jai Opetaia professional boxing stats

Age: 30

30 Height: 6′ 2″ / 188cm

6′ 2″ / 188cm Reach: 76″ / 193cm

76″ / 193cm Total fights: 28

28 Record: 28-0-0

28-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 78

Huseyin Cinkara professional boxing stats