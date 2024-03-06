This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2024 Indian Premier League: Fixtures, schedule and how to watch in Australia

How to catch all the action from the world’s biggest T20 tournament this year

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest sporting leagues globally, delivering the gold standard for terrific Twenty20 cricket at franchise level, thanks to its superb mix of blockbuster individual performances and grandstand encounters.

Having risen through the ranks from humble origins to become the game's flagship white-ball entertainment every year, the IPL commands an audience that stretches into the millions around the globe - and fewer countries love it more than Australia.

Arguably a contender for the national sport down under, unmatched levels of pride and passion are placed upon their teams and their players, with expectations high to see them succeed when the latter make their way to the subcontinent for action. Naturally, that makes the IPL one of the most-watched overseas sports in Australia, with every game from each season shown live and streamed across the country as part of a top-drawer cricket feast.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know to watch the Indian Premier League in 2024 below.

How to watch 2024 Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings winners 2023 Getty Images

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live on linear television through the Fox Cricket channel and streamed through Kayo Sports.

Offering all the coverage you need for the upcoming white-ball cricket season and broadcasts from various other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts from $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

2024 Indian Premier League fixtures

DateTime (AEDT)Fixture
Saturday, March 2301:30 a.m.Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Saturday, March 2309:00 p.mPunjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals
Sunday, March 2401:00 a.mKolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunday, March 2409:00 p.mRajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants
Monday, March 2501:00 a.mGujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians
Tuesday, March 2601:00 a.mRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings
Wednesday, March 2701:00 a.mChennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans
Thursday, March 2801:00 a.mSunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians
Friday, March 2901:00 a.mRajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals
Saturday, March 3001:00 a.mRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunday, March 3101:00 a.mLucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings
Sunday, March 3109:00 p.mGujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Monday, April 101:00 a.mDelhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings
Tuesday, April 201:00 a.mMumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals
Wednesday, April 301:00 a.mRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants
Thursday, April 401:00 a.mDelhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
Friday, April 501:00 a.mGujarat Titans vs. Punjab Kings
Saturday, April 601:00 a.mSunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings
Sunday, April 701:00 a.mRajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunday, April 709:00 p.mMumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals
Monday, April 801:00 a.mLucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans

FAQs

Kolkata Knight Riders Getty Images

When does the 2024 Indian Premier League start?

The 2024 Indian Premier League begins on Friday, March 22, though due to the time difference, it will air on Australia's eastern seaboard in the early hours of Saturday, March 23.

The opening fixture will be between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will take place at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Who are the defending Indian Premier League champions?

The Chennai Super Kings are the defending Indian Premier League champions, having defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets via DLS in last year’s rain-struck final.

Having been forced to postpone the initial game due to bad weather, the Super Kings picked up a record-matching fifth IPL title, drawing them level with the Mumbai Indians after chasing a target of 171 inside 15 overs.

When does the 2024 Indian Premier League Final take place?

The 2024 Indian Premier League Final will take place on Sunday, May 26. It will be contested by the victors of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 in the competition's knockout stages following the conclusion of the group phase.

The venue is yet to be determined for the 2024 final. The last two were held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the home of the Gujarat Titans. At 135,000, it is the largest-capacity stadium in both cricket, dethroning Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the world.

When does the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup take place?

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Indian Premier League, white-ball players will immediately head to international duty, with the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup set to subsequently unfold across June, just over a year-and-a-half on from its last staging in Australia. The tournament, which will see champions England look to defend the crown they won against Pakistan in Melbourne back in 2022, takes place across the West Indies and the United States between June 1, 2024 and June 29, 2024

