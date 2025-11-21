How to watch David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde: Date, time, fight card & streaming links

The Ring IV: Night of the Champions is being hyped up as the best card of the year, and it’s hard to disagree with that statement. The boxing spotlight returns to Riyadh on November 22, as the Saudi capital stages another stellar night of ring action. There have been some epic encounters in the Kingdom over the past few years, including both Usyk vs Fury clashes, but the headliner this time, David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde, could be one of the most explosive witnessed so far in the Middle East.

Hard-hitting David Benavidez, from Phoenix, Arizona, is making the first defence of his WBC light-heavyweight crown. Having been the interim champion, El Bandera Roja ('The Red Flag') was promoted to the top-ranked fighter in the division after Dmitry Bivol vacated the WBC belt to concentrate on pursuing a trilogy encounter with Artur Beterbiev. This will be the first time the unbeaten Benavidez has fought outside of the United States or Mexico, and he’ll be hoping to produce a power-packed performance for the huge global audience tuning in.

Prior to recent unanimous decision victories over David Morrell, Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Caleb Plant, Benavidez had brushed opponents aside with ease, winning 23 of his opening 26 fights inside the distance. His Riyadh rival, Britain’s Anthony Yarde, also likes to throw plenty of punches, and we can expect front-foot fireworks from the off at the ANB Arena.

Yarde, who hails from Hackney in East London, hence ‘The Beast from the East’ moniker, has bounced back from several losses, the latest of which came against Artur Beterbiev in January 2023. Yarde is returning to the ring for the first time since outclassing a regular ring foe, Lyndon Arthur, over 12 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April. Like Benavidez, this will be Yarde’s first Middle East appearance, and he knows the eyes of the boxing world are watching.

Benavidez vs Yarde may be the top-of-the-bill bout, but we’ve got cracking match-ups throughout the card, and on another night, any of the other three world title contests could justify being main event scraps. Seven of the eight fighters in the four world title bouts are unbeaten, with a staggering record of 166 wins and no losses between them.

Brian Norman Jr puts his WBO welterweight belt on the line against the very dangerous Devin Haney. Haney will become a three-weight world champion if he prevails. Further down the weights, Jesse Rodriguez defends both his super flyweight belts (WBC & WBO) when he takes on Fernando Daniel Martinez. The only vacant belt up for grabs in Riyadh is the WBO lightweight one, with Sam Noakes and Abdullah Mason locking horns for the right to take it home.

It’s all set up to be a thrilling night of action in Riyadh, so let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the standout card, including how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde?

Date Saturday, November 22 Location ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Time The DAZN PPV shows start at 5pm GMT (12 pm ET) Main event ring walks (approx) 10pm GMT (5pm ET)

How to watch or stream David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde

The whole Benavidez vs Yarde fight card will be available live and exclusively on DAZN PPV globally. The PPV costs £24.99 in the United Kingdom and $59.99 in the United States. Buying the PPV comes with two options: either buying the PPV only and getting a seven-day free trial of the DAZN platform. Or purchase an annual DAZN subscription at the same time as the PPV and get one month free, providing access to over 185 fight nights a year.

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde Fight card

Weight class (and title) Fight Light heavyweight (WBC) David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde Welterweight (WBO) Brian Norman Jr. vs Devin Haney Lightweight (WBO) Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes Super flyweight (WBC & WBO) Jesse Rodriguez vs Fernando Martinez

David Benavidez professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 6' 2"

6' 2" Reach: 74.5"

74.5" Total fights: 30

30 Record: 30-0

30-0 Wins by TKO/KO %: 80

Anthony Yarde professional boxing stats