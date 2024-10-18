How to watch Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies: Date, time, fight card & more info

Everything you need to tune into the action-packed boxing card this weekend

No belt is on the line when Adam Azim and Ohara Davies clash at London's Copper Box Arena this weekend. However, an electrifying ring encounter is expected nonetheless. Their 12-round super lightweight bout has been promoted with the ‘High Voltage’ tag and is the feature event on Saturday’s Boxxer Promotions card.

The Copper Box Arena seems perfect as both fighters began their boxing journeys at the iconic Peacock Gym in east London. Azim and Davies may be gym compadres, but no love will be lost when the bell rings for the opening round on Saturday.

Adam ‘The Assassin’ Azim is one of British boxing’s brightest prospects. Before turning pro in 2020, Azim had clocked up numerous national titles and was ranked the world's No.1 youth amateur at welterweight. We last saw him in action at Wembley in February, where he defended his European light-welterweight belt by KO'ing Enock Poulsen in the 5th round.

The Slough-born fighter has since vacated that European title he initially won against Franck Petitjean in November last year. Azim goes into Saturday’s clash as a strong favourite to extend his winning/unbeaten run to twelve fights. He’ll aim to produce an eye-catching performance to boost his chances of getting a world title shot in 2025.

Azim’s opponent, Ohara Davies, hopes to bounce back from a devastating opening-round defeat during his WBA Interim Super Lightweight title bout against Ismael Barroso at the start of the year. The loss snapped his 7-fight winning streak that stretched back to 2019. Hackney’s hard-punching ‘Two Tanks’ Davies, a former British and Commonwealth champion, cannot be underestimated, though, and he’ll be desperate to get back into the world title mix himself. He hopes his greater ring experience and heavy punching power will pose Azim problems.

Anthony Yarde is another local Hackney boxer at the Copper Box this Saturday. Since his high-profile loss to Artur Beterbiev in January 2023, he’s claimed explosive stoppage wins over Jorge Silva and Marko Nikolic. ‘The Beast From The East’ is aiming to produce the goods again against Ralfs Vilcans as he looks to propel himself into the world title reckoning. Other Copper Box highlights include the British light heavyweight clash between Dan Azeez and Lewis Edmondson, and Michael McKinson goes toe-to-toe with Tulani Mbenge for the vacant IBO world welterweight crown.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the essential info you need ahead of the Copper Box action, including start times, how to watch and who else is on the bill.

When will Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies take place?

Date Saturday, October 19th Time 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET Main event ring walks 10 pm BST / 5 pm EST

The Adam Azim vs. Ohara Davies clash will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London this Saturday. The Copper Box Arena is a multi-sport venue purposely built for the 2012 London Summer Olympics. Located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it covers parts of Stratford, Bow, Leyton, and Hackney Wick in east London.

The Copper Box has hosted numerous sporting events, including basketball, netball, badminton, boxing, and martial arts. It’s London’s third largest indoor venue after the O2 Arena and the OVO Arena Wembley and can hold 7,500 spectators.

How to watch Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies in the UK

Saturday’s Boxxer Promotions card from the Copper Box Arena, featuring Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies, will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+, kicking off from 7 pm BST onwards. You can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app anytime if you're an existing Sky customer. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is free, allowing viewers to watch many more live events across various sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Sky Sports+ is a live streaming service that provides access to live events unavailable on Sky Sports channels. It's available to Sky Sports customers at no extra cost and is integrated into the Sky Sports app, Sky TV, and the streaming service NOW.

NOW offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership’, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a 24-hour period and costs £14.99. NOW’s ‘Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership’ again gives unlimited Sky Sports access over a 30-day period instead.

That costs £34.99 a month and auto-renews unless cancelled before the end of the month. There’s also a ‘6-month Saver’ package, where you are charged £25% less and only pay £26 a month, but you need to sign up for a 6-month minimum term.

How to watch Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies in the US

Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies will be shown live in the US on Peacock, the streaming service from BC. You can stream Peacock via your Smart TV, Apple, Android, Firestick or Roku devices, or your games console. Peacock TV costs have two tiers: Peacock Premium (ads) at $5.99 monthly and Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) at $11.99 monthly. Each has an annual offering of $59.99 per year (ads) and $119.99 per year (ad-free). You save 17% a year by opting for an annual subscription.

Watch Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies from anywhere with a VPN

If the Adam Azim v Ohara Davies bout isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super-lightweight Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies IBO welterweight title Michael McKinson vs Tulani Mbenge Light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde vs Ralfs Vilcans British light-heavyweight title Dan Azeez vs Lewis Edmondson Heavyweight Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva vs Franklin Ignatius

Adam Azim professional boxing stats

Age: 22

22 Height: 5' 10" / 178 cm

5' 10" / 178 cm Reach: 70.9" / 180 cm

70.9" / 180 cm Total fights: 11

11 Record: 11-0-0

Ohara Davies professional boxing stats