WATCH: 'Bienvenido!' - Stephen Curry, DJ Khaled & Tom Brady among those to welcome Lionel Messi to MLS after Inter Miami unveiling

Inter Miami have released a star-studded video of celebrities such as Stephen Curry and Tom Brady welcoming Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer.

Messi has joined Inter Miami

Argentine icon in the USA

Celebrities have welcomed attacker

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has completed his move to MLS, having left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season. The deal taking him to the bottom team in the Eastern Conference has led to plenty of fanfare in the USA, and Miami have posted a star-studded video on Twitter in which Curry and Brady, along with the likes of DJ Khaled, Gregg Berhalter, and Gloria Estefan, welcome Messi to the city.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami are currently rock bottom of the Eastern Conference and they lost 3-0 to St. Louis in midweek, stretching a run of 11 league games without a victory. They will hope Messi can inspire a dramatic turnaround.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will make his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday.