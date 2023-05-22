The start to the season for Inter Miami has been as terrible as Phil Neville could've imagined and the Englishman recently lost his cool.

Inter Miami lose 3-1 at home

Neville snaps during press conference

Tells reporter to "show some f*cking respect"

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday evening, Inter Miami recorded their eighth loss of the 2023 MLS season as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Orlando City at the DRV PNK Stadium. The poor start seems to be getting to Neville as he snapped at a reporter who interrupted him during the Herons' post-match press conference.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Can I finish speaking? Or are you gonna interrupt?" Neville snapped at the reporter as he was interrupted while answering a question about the fight that his players put up during the game. "I don't interrupt your questions, so don't interrupt me and show some f*cking respect."

The former Everton player immediately apologized for swearing but seemed miffed at the interruption.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having gone on a four-game winning streak, the Herons still sit outside the playoff spots with just 15 points from 13 games. They sit four points off Charlotte who occupy the final playoff qualifications spots

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami are still alive and kicking in the US Open Cup where they face Nashville in the round of 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium.

