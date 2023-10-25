WATCH: Santiago Gimenez's Champions League debut was worth the wait! Mexico sensation takes just 31 minutes to open scoring for Feyenoord against Lazio

Mexican star Santiago Gimenez's maiden Champions League goal handed Feyenoord the lead against Lazio.

Gimenez scores on Champions League debut

Handed Feyenoord the lead in the 31st minutes

Missed last two Champions League games due to suspension

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward took just 31 minutes to score his first-ever Champions League goal and hand Feyenoord the lead against Lazio on Wednesday. Ramiz Zerrouki then doubled their advantage by scoring on the stroke of half time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Cruz Azul player moved to the Netherlands last season, but the Dutch side were plying their trade in the Europa League at that time. In Feyenoord's first two games against Celtic and Atletico Madrid, Gimenez was carrying a suspension from last season and had to sit out.

WHAT NEXT? Arne Slot's side will be next seen in action on Sunday when they take on FC Twente in the Eredivisie.