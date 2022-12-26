Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gave him a Rolls-Royce for Christmas and gave a glimpse of the special day in their household.

Christmas celebration at Ronaldo's house

Georgina gifts Rolls-Royce

Ronaldo thanks partner

WHAT HAPPENED? In a video posted on Instagram Rodriguez gave a mini tour of the celebrations at the Ronaldo household, including a candlelit dining table and Father Christmas handing out presents. There were some lavish gifts too, with Rodriguez giving the footballer a Rolls-Royce, multiple bags of Louis Vuitton goodies ready for opening and new bikes for the kids.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo thanked Georgina for the incredible gift he received on his own Instagram story...

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Since mutually parting ways with Manchester United in November, the Portuguese star is still without a club. He is reportedly close to joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, although he publicly denied an agreement with the club.