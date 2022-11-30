WATCH: Rodrygo rubs Ronaldo’s legs in bizarre bid to transfer power from Brazil legend

Rodrygo has made a bizarre bid to transfer power from Brazil legend Ronaldo by rubbing the legs of the two-time World Cup winner.

Real Madrid youngster in current Selecao squad

Is chasing down global glory at Qatar 2022

Hoping to take inspiration from all-time great

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old forward, who forms part of a Selecao squad chasing down global glory in Qatar, met up with his iconic countryman following a 1-0 victory over Switzerland that saw Tite’s side book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. Clearly a big fan of R9, as the interview came to an end, Rodrygo proceeded to run his hands over Ronaldo’s legs before then rubbing his own – with the Real Madrid youngster eager to acquire some of his compatriot's superpowers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo laughed off the incident, having grown accustomed down the years to being a hero to millions in every corner of the planet, and told Rodrygo of his bid to collect a World Cup winners’ medal: “Go with everything, good luck! The whole of Brazil is rooting for you. Thanks!”

WHAT NEXT? Brazil have progressed to the knockout stages despite seeing talismanic playmaker Neymar ruled out with an ankle injury and have one more outing in Group G to come – against Cameroon on Friday – before the real business of chasing down major honours begins.