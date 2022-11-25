WATCH: Richarlison scores stunning overhead kick on Brazil World Cup debut against Serbia

Richarlison fired Brazil to a 2-0 lead against Serbia in his team's first game of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

Richarlison scored twice against Serbia

First goal after rebound from Vinicius Junior shot

Second goal a stunning overhead kick

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham striker sent a magnificent overhead kick past Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic for his side's second goal of the evening, having previously pounced on a rebound to put his team in the lead earlier in the second half. It was a brilliant debut for an electric player.

GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT CONTENDER



What a goal by Richarlison to put Brazil up 2-0 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/G14JWN2ek0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison's second goal will surely go down as one of the contenders for goal of the competition as he lashed home with an impressive strike.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Richarlison and his Selecao team-mates will hope to build on their strong start by getting the better of Switzerland in their second game of the competition.