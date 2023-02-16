WATCH: Reunited! Pep Guardiola embraces Gabriel Jesus & plants kiss on injured Arsenal star after Man City's win at Emirates Stadium

Pep Guardiola shared a warm embrace with Gabriel Jesus and planted a kiss on his cheek after Manchester City's victory over Arsenal.

Man City beat Arsenal at Emirates

Guardiola met Jesus on the sidelines

Had a chat with the injured forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The injured Brazilian forward had to watch on from the sidelines as his former employers Manchester City got the better of Arsenal in a thrilling top-of-the-table Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. After the match, Guardiola managed to catch up with Jesus in their first meeting since the 25-year-old's summer departure, and the City boss pecked him on the cheek and went in for a friendly hug before heading down the tunnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was reported that Jesus's relationship with Guardiola went sour towards the end of his stint at City. The striker even admitted to ESPN Brasil that he grew tired of Guardiola's demands and that he feels "free" again at Arsenal, but he has been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup. Jesus enjoyed a five-and-a-half-year stint at City, winning four Premier League titles and one FA Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY & JESUS? City will be back in action this weekend against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, are due to visit Aston Villa, but Jesus will not be available as he continues his recovery from his knee injury.