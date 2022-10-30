WATCH: Rashford brings up 100th Man Utd goal after exquisite assist from Eriksen

Marcus Rashford was on the end of a delightful Christian Eriksen cross to put Manchester United 1-0 up against West Ham and score his 100th club goal.

Rashford brings up Utd ton

Headed home Eriksen's teasing cross

Secures place in club hall of fame

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford scored his 100th Man United goal in some style. A quick throw from Diogo Dalot found Christian Eriksen on the corner of the box and the Dane controlled well before picking his head up and placing a delightful cross into the box, which an onrushing Rashford met to direct a bullet header past a helpless Lukas Fabianski in the West Ham goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford became the 22nd player to reach 100 goals in a Manchester United shirt, and the last to reach the milestone since Wayne Rooney in August 2022. The goal gave his side the lead in a crucial fixture for Manchester United's top-four hopes, after Chelsea dropped points against Brighton on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? Rashford will hope that he can continue his fine form in time to be selected for England at Qatar 2022, as Gareth Southgate has until November 13 to pick his squad.