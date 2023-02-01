WATCH: PSG left sweating as Mbappe limps away from victory over Montpellier after injuring knee

Kylian Mbappe limped away from Paris Saint-Germain's win over Montpellier after injuring his knee and is doubtful for the Champions League last 16.

Mbappe subbed in 20th minute

Seen limping heavily after the game

PSG play Bayern in 13 days

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's knee seemed to twist slightly when he was fouled early in the first half against Montpellier. He played on for a few minutes after the challenge but signalled to be brought off. And now, he is considered doubtful for PSG's tie with Bayern Munich on February 14, according to L'Equipe.

The player is expected to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury. But Mbappe did little to quell any worries, as he was seen limping heavily after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's ailment comes at an inopportune time for PSG, who are struggling with a series of issues. Neymar missed Wednesday's game due to muscle fatigue, but is just returning from an ankle knock. Sergio Ramos was also substituted with an apparent adductor injury.

WHAT THEY SAID?: PSG manager Christophe Galtier played down injury concerns after the game in an interview with Canal+: "It doesn't seem very serious...There is not too much concern," he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward will hope his injury isn't too bad as he looks to return to fitness before PSG's tie with Bayern Munich in less than two weeks.