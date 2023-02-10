Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a loan move to America, and MLS Cup winners LAFC have teased the arrival of “international mail”.

MLS transfer window open

Gabonese striker out of favour at Stamford Bridge

New challenge may be taken on

WHAT HAPPENED? There have been mixed reports when it comes to Gabonese striker Aubameyang, with the 33-year-old frontman mulling over his options after slipping down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and out of Chelsea’s 25-man Champions League squad following a lavish January window in west London. He is unable to play for another team in Europe this season, having already turned out for the Blues and Barcelona, but could make a fresh start in the United States as the MLS transfer window swings open.

LAFC have tweeted a video of a club baseball cap in a box, with the words 'international mail' on the postage label and the address blurred out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang only signed for Chelsea in September 2022, with the former Arsenal captain returning to England from La Liga giants Barcelona, but he has registered just three goals through 17 appearances for the Blues.

WHAT NEXT? Aubameyang is not the only player being linked with LAFC, though, and their transfer tease may relate to former Germany Under-19 international Timothy Tillman, with the 24-year-old midfielder - who is currently on the books of Greuther Furth in Germany - another of those who could be packing their bags for California.