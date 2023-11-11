WATCH: Pablo Sarabia scores outrageous late equalising goal against Tottenham as Wolves star volleys home after sublime first touch keeps the ball in mid-air

- Spurs take lead through Johnson
- Sarabia scores stunning equaliser
- Lemina wins it late on for Wolves
WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs' Brennan Johnson looked to have given the north London team all three points at Molineux with a third-minute strike but the hosts mounted a decisive late comeback. In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, substitute Sarabia sumptuously controlled Matheus Cunha's cross into the box and then volleyed past Guglielmo Vicario to make it 1-1. Then, six minutes later, Mario Lemina completed a dramatic turnaround as Sarabia, who only came on in the 87th minute, set up the former Fulham star, who steered the ball home for a 2-1 win.
THE BIG PICTURE: Tottenham looked set to return to the top of the Premier League with Johnson's early goal but they have now lost two matches in a row following their chaotic 4-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday. Ange Postecoglou's side were the early pacesetters this season but back-to-back defeats will dent their title ambitions. How they respond to these setbacks will be key.
WHAT'S NEXT? Tottenham face a tricky home clash against high-flying Aston Villa in their next fixture after the international break, whereas Wolves travel to Fulham.