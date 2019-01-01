Watch out Europe! World's best Lewandowski and Gnabry annihilate Spurs

The Bavarians ran riot in London, with Serge Gnabry scoring four times and Robert Lewandowski finding the net twice

Watch out Europe. This is a team with attacking class seeping from every pore. They humiliated on the night, delivering a performance that – over the course of the season – will be unequalled.

With Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski in tandem they have the firepower to demolish any side on the continent, something the likes of and would do well to note.

From a stuttering start, Niko Kovac is now presiding over a killing machine, one that looks like scoring every time it comes forward.

This is a Bayern Munich side replenished, reinvigorated, restocked and ready to ruin.

Kovac, despite winning the in his first season in charge, bore the brunt of the criticism as Bayern slipped out of Europe against in the last 16 stage. That was seen as unacceptable, but the club are back stronger for it.

There is a menacing zip about the way they play. They have – predictably – stormed their way to the top of the German league but the real litmus test will be back on the continental stage.

A matchday one demolition job of preceded this visit to London. And it was in this game where Bayern demonstrated their awesome power.

You will never see a team score seven better goals in the same game. Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry – two German internationals – were exemplary in taking their chances when they came.

Kimmich’s three-touch equaliser from the edge of the box was made to look easy when it was anything but. Gnabry – once of this parish with – provided Bayern the breathing space they would ultimately need to get over the line.

His first goal featured speed and control the likes of which is unavailable to most players in the world. The finish wasn’t bad either.

His second owed plenty to the lightning-quick reflexes of World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso in robbing the ball off Harry Winks. Gnabry’s second was scored with his left foot, exemplifying his dexterity.

The third – from a pass of the highest quality from Thiago – killed Spurs stone dead. It showed that not only is he a ball carrier, but also capable of darting in behind and over the top.

The fourth, an elegant coup de grace.

He was man of the match here thanks to his four-goal haul and is growing into a genuine world class talent.

But there has to be a special mention for Robert Lewandowski, the man who gave Bayern the lead for the first time on the night and who hit the sixth.

With Cristiano Ronaldo not his usual explosive self, Edinson Cavani injured more often than not, there is a real argument to be made that Lewandowski is now peerless in the No. 9 position.

His goals here were his 13th and 14th of the season – in only his 10th match. He has already scored 10 times in only six league games.

There is much more to him than just goals however, and his all-round game is something which Harry Kane at the other end would do well to study. The captain can rattle in all the penalties he likes but he doesn’t come close to influencing – or orchestrating - a front line like Lewandowski can.

Watch again the flick he puts over the head of Jan Vertonghen in the run-up to his goal right on the stroke of half time. Watch again how he senses a chance might come his way and how he ensures he will be in place to benefit.

He takes the ball off the toe of a team mate and, without looking, plonks the ball in Hugo Lloris’s bottom corner. World class.

Lewandowski has been vocal about Bayern’s need to grow in ambition and outlook while clubs like Paris St-Germain are throwing around wads of money for players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He must have been satisfied to see players the calibre of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard walk through the gates of Saebener Strasse this summer and Gnabry a couple of years before.

So convinced of Bayern’s plans was he, in fact, that he signed a new contract until 2023 back in August. That could well prove to be Bayern’s most important signing of the season as they chase success again on three fronts.

Article continues below

This was a significant challenge to overcome. Spurs were good on the night until their late capitulation; probably their best performance of the season. Their attacking combinations – among Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Tanguy Ndombele were working.

They had the best of the first-half chances with Song scoring one and unfortunate not to add more. They initially tore into Bayern’s short game from the back until, gradually, the Germans wrested control.

But once they got in charge they looked secure. A few more of these performances and they could be back to their familiar old selves. With Gnabry and Lewandowski leading the way, rule nothing out.