How to watch today’s Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NRL game between the Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs,including how to watch and team news.

The clash between the Melbourne Storm and the Canterbury Bulldogs is set to take place on April 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm AEDT.

The Bulldogs barely beat the Sydney Roosters after taking an early 24-0 lead and being in charge. But the match they have coming up against the Storm looks difficult. Melbourne is likely to score more than 30 points on Friday night.

As of now, the Storm have won 31 of their last 41 Friday night games, which is an excellent mark. On the other hand, Canterbury has had a tough time on Fridays, losing 15 of their last 16 games and 5 in a row.

This season, Melbourne has been very strong in the 20-meter zone, scoring an attempt about every 6.5 attempts. There has been an average win difference of 32.75 points between the Storm and Canterbury in their previous meetings.

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs: Date and Kick-off Time

The Melbourne Storm and the Canterbury Bulldogs will face in a highly anticipated NRL game on 12 April 2024, at 7:00 pm AEDT, 2024, at AAMI Park, in Melbourne, VIC, Australia.

Date April 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm AEDT Arena AAMI Park Location Melbourne, VIC, Australia

How to watch Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this thrilling action between the Melbourne Storm and the Canterbury Bulldogs on Kayo Sports.

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs Team News

Melbourne Storm Team News

Jack Howarth, an important player for the Storm, is back in the reserves, and Tepai Moeroa has been placed on the bench in his place.

Additionally, Nelson Asoa-Solomona's return as he gets closer to making a comeback and being placed in the reserves.

With these changes, the team shows that they are eager to modify and add key players as they prepare for upcoming matches.

Canterbury Bulldogs Team News

Canterbury Bulldogs' player Bronson Xerri remains in the starting lineup instead of the injured Blake Wilson.

Stephen Crichton moves up to center. But there are doubts about Connor Tracey's fitness, as the player needs to pass a late fitness test before the game.

Jeral Skelton has been added to the backups to fill in for any possible vacancies in the backline.

Josh Addo-Carr returns from a shoulder injury, giving the team additional choices.

Poasa Faamausili and Bailey Hayward joining the team from the bench also add depth and versatility to the Bulldogs' lineup.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Melbourne Storm and the Canterbury Bulldogs in NRL matches: