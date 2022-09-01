WATCH: Mathys Tel becomes Bayern's youngest-ever goalscorer with stunning individual effort in DFB-Pokal

- Moved to Germany in June
- Has figured in the Bundesliga
- A goal scorer at 17 years of age
WHAT HAPPENED? The talented teenager, who joined the Bundesliga champions from Rennes in July, has already figured in the German top-flight this season and is now up and running on the goal front. His account was opened in some style as well, with a stunning effort recorded in domestic cup competition as he cut inside from the left flank and whipped the ball into the far corner.
Mathys Tel becomes the youngest competitive goalscorer in @FCBayernEN history - and how! 💥⚽#DFBPokal #VIKFCB pic.twitter.com/1tgZJQ8bYo— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) August 31, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: As one of the hottest prospects in European football, the French youngster will be hoping to take in many more memorable moments in 2022-23 as he bursts onto a senior stage.