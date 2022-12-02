WATCH: Lukaku misses THREE sitters in terrible second half performance as Belgium eliminated from World Cup
WHAT HAPPENED? Yannick Carrasco's effort from close range was first blocked by Josip Juranovic which laid the ball into Lukaku's path, but the out-of-sorts forward could only find the post from close range. Barely 180 seconds later, the Inter man inexplicably headed over from close range following a misjudgement from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, although he may have been saved by the ball going out of play from the cross.
Romelu Lukaku can't believe it! 😲
The post denies 🇧🇪 Belgium a crucial goal ❌😬
🚨 Warning signs for Croatia! 🚨
What a chance for Lukaku 😬
The ball was over the line but Belgium continues to get chances in the second half 🇧🇪
AND WHAT'S MORE: If the first two misses were bad, the third was the worst. Some brilliant work by Thorgan Hazard down the Belgium right ended in a cross which was missed by the
