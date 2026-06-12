Best apps to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on your mobile phone

FIFA World Cup 2026 International Coverage
Country / Region
Listed Broadcaster(s)
Official Homepage Link
Canada
TSN (1/3/4/+), RDS, CTV, Noovo, Crave
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BHT 1, Arena Sport 1, Moja TV, Arena Cloud, HRT 2
Great Britain
BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio, BBC Radio 5 Live
Australia
SBS, SBS On Demand
Germany
Das Erste, MagentaTV
France
M6, M6+, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, myCANAL
M6 (6play) / beIN Sports / Molotov / Canal+
Italy
DAZN Italia, RAI 1, RaiPlay
Spain
DAZN Spain, TVE La 1, RTVE Play, Movistar+, fuboTV España
Netherlands
NPO 1, NPO Start, Ziggo Go, Canal+ Netherlands
Japan
DAZN Japan, NHK G TV, NHK BS Premium 4K
Brazil
CazéTV
Mexico
ViX Mexico
Argentina
Flow Sports, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO, Paramount+
Flow / DIRECTV / DGO / Paramount+
Middle East & North Africa (Egypt, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX
South Africa
SuperSport (MaXimo/Grandstand), SABC 3, SABC Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, etc.)
DStv Now, GOtv Football, StarTimes World Football, New World Sport
DStv / GOtv / StarTimes / New World TV
International
YouTube, Sport 24
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is exactly one week away from taking over North America, expanding to a massive 48-team field with 104 matches live from June 11 through July 19, 2026. Because the tournament is being co-hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico, dozens of marquee matches will kick off during standard daytime work hours.
If you plan to sneak in match viewing between meetings, watch during your lunch break, or stream on your evening commute, having a flawless mobile setup on your iOS or Android device is absolutely critical.
GOAL breaks down the best mobile applications to watch the action live, capture instant highlights, and manage your tournament brackets on the go.
Best Mobile Apps for Live Streaming
1. Fubo: The Ultimate All-in-One Service
- Platforms: iOS, Android
- Best For: Complete English and Spanish coverage with zero compromises.
- Why it's a winner: Fubo houses all four essential US tournament broadcasters (FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo) under a single digital roof. Its mobile application is exceptionally polished and optimized for high-frame-rate sports delivery. More importantly, Fubo includes an Unlimited Cloud DVR with your plan. If a crucial match kicks off while you are away from your screen, you can tap "Record" directly from your phone and stream the full playback spoiler-free on your ride home.
2. Sling TV: The Best Budget Cord-Cutter
- Platforms: iOS, Android
- Best For: Wallet-friendly pricing and unique, short-term flexibility.
- Why it's a winner: Sling TV remains the undisputed king of customizable, budget live TV streaming. To track the World Cup, users can lock down Sling Blue ($45.99–$46/mo base) to instantly secure FS1 and local network FOX affiliates in designated major markets. Even better, if you don't want to pay for an entire month, Sling has rolled out highly flexible 1-Day ($4.99), 3-Day ($9.99), and 7-Day ($14.99) Short-Term Passes. These are perfect for tuning into specific blockbuster group stages or knockout rounds on the fly without any long-term commitments.
3. FOX One & FOX Sports App: The Direct English Hub
- Platforms: iOS, Android
- Best For: Direct-to-consumer English feeds and modern stats overlays.
- Why it's a winner: As America's official English-language broadcast home, FOX will air all 104 matches live. Their brand-new standalone application, FOX One, serves as a direct-to-consumer portal that lets you stream every minute of play without a legacy cable subscription login. The mobile interface is beautifully optimized for smartphones, serving up interactive data widgets, vertical video content, and a 3-day free trial to get you through the massive opening weekend.
4. DirecTV Stream: The Premium Cable-Free Powerhouse
- Platforms: iOS, Android
- Best For: High-end stream reliability and unlimited data-backed cloud storage.
- Why it's a winner: If you want the massive coverage and stability of standard TV on your phone without the clunky equipment or contracts, the DirecTV app is a premium powerhouse. The entry-level Entertainment tier ($89.99/mo) completely covers local network FOX affiliates and FS1. DirecTV's mobile interface stands out for its blazing-fast channel-flipping speed and an Unlimited Cloud DVR that retains recordings for up to 9 months, ensuring your World Cup library remains fully accessible long after the final trophy presentation.
5. Peacock: The Passionate Spanish Home
- Platforms: iOS, Android
- Best For: High-energy Spanish commentary and smart viewing features.
- Why it's a winner: For fans looking to experience the tournament with the unrivaled passion of Spanish broadcasting, Peacock is the gold standard. Streaming the complete Telemundo Deportes and Universo feeds, a Peacock Premium plan ($10.99/mo) gets you every match live. The app features a brilliant "Catch-Up Fast Forward" tool tailored for mobile users; if you tune into a match late, the app automatically generates a brief 5-minute clip of all previous goals and red cards before seamlessly sliding you into live play.
The Best Free Apps & Companions
6. FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official App
- Platforms: iOS, Android
- Best For: Real-time data tracking, fantasy pools, and ticket management.
- Why it's a winner: Completely overhauled for the 2026 cycle, this is the ultimate tool to run alongside your streaming setup. While it doesn't broadcast live 90-minute games, it tracks official live scores, player heat maps, and localized Fan Festival schedules across all 16 host cities. It also houses the official World Cup Bracket Challenge and serves as the direct gateway to your digital stadium tickets.
7. Tubi & YouTube: Free Condensed Highlights
- Platforms: iOS, Android
- Best For: Budget cord-cutters catching up on demand.
- Why it's a winner: FOX's free ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, features a dedicated World Cup wing packed with 24/7 studio content, archived historical matches, and full-length on-demand match replays. Furthermore, YouTube is a premier partner for the 2026 tournament, meaning official broadcaster channels will upload free 10-minute extended match recaps just minutes after the final whistle blows.
World Cup 2026 Mobile App Comparison
App
Monthly Cost
Live Match Coverage
Unique Mobile Benefit
Fubo (Pro/Ultra)
$73.99 – $83.99
All 104 Matches (English & Spanish)
Unlimited Cloud DVR & 10-screen streaming
Sling TV (Blue)
From $45.99
FOX & FS1 (Select markets for local FOX)
Offering 1, 3, and 7-day short-term passes
FOX One
$5.99 – $7.99 (Est.)
All 104 Matches (English-only)
3-day free trial, live data overlays
DirecTV Stream
From $89.99
FOX & FS1 (Telemundo/Universo via add-on)
Unlimited out-of-home streaming, 9-mo DVR
Peacock (Premium)
$10.99
All 104 Matches (Spanish-only)
Interactive 5-minute automated recaps
FIFA World Cup 2026
Free
Scores & Stats Only
Official ticket portal & Fan Planner
Tubi
Free
Free Replays / Select 4K Openers
24/7 on-demand tournament hub
📱 Mobile Pro Tip: Data & Battery Optimization
Streaming live sports in high-definition can easily chew through 1.5GB to 3GB of data per match. If you are streaming away from Wi-Fi on a cellular network, dive into your streaming app's video settings and manually toggle the output from 1080p down to 720p at 60fps. The action on the pitch will still look incredibly smooth, but it will cut your data consumption and battery drain nearly in half.